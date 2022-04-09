Previous
Next
Shapes in the city #3 by robz
Photo 1925

Shapes in the city #3

Man-made hiding the natural...
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great shot and edit
April 14th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
The shape on the right is particularly interesting.
April 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise