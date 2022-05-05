Previous
Sneaky, surprise attack.... by robz
Photo 1951

Sneaky, surprise attack....

A bit of fun for the new composite challenge. You can choose any subject that you wish - but it then needs to contain " a hidden surprise". :)
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46527/composite-challenge-%22-a-hidden-surprise%22
If you would like to take part the tag is : composite46 (No gaps or dashs in the tag or it won't work!)
PS - I'll post this to the site as an example only - obviously it won't be part of the voting.....
Cheers Rob
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
534% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
At least there's only one surprise coming in...so far! I'll see what I can come up with.
May 6th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Well done composite. I can hardly tell
May 6th, 2022  
