Previous
Next
Flying through the dark... by robz
Photo 1954

Flying through the dark...

Another bit of fun for the new composite challenge. You can choose any subject that you wish - but it then needs to contain " a hidden surprise". :)
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46527/composite-challenge-%22-a-hidden-surprise%22
If you would like to take part the tag is : composite46 (No gaps or dashs in the tag or it won't work!)
PS - I'll post this to the site as an example only - obviously it won't be part of the voting.....
Cheers Rob
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
535% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Hahaha
May 12th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
I rather like this!
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise