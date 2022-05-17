Sign up
Photo 1963
Got to love a bit of rust....
These old factories are in the middle of a suburban suburb - only about 3km form the CBD of Brisbane. Reminders of a past era.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
0
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3008
photos
115
followers
71
following
538% complete
View this month »
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
18th January 2005 2:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
