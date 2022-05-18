Previous
Turmoil.... by robz
Photo 1961

Turmoil....

That's the feeling I get from this....
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
537% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh my, me too! Like a twister touching down
May 18th, 2022  
