Photo 1973
Unusual visitors....
Pelicans don't often appear on our surfing beaches - but these two were quite happy amongst the tourists...
For the June words - "bird"
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
0
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3018
photos
112
followers
71
following
540% complete
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
5th June 2022 10:37am
Tags
june22words
