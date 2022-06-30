Previous
Found on a walk.. by robz
Photo 2008

Found on a walk..

For the final June words item - "twisted"
Not much into walking now without my little white girl to keep me company.
May take a break for a month or two......
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
552% complete

View this month »

Shutterbug ace
That’s beautiful and unusual for the word. So sorry for your loss.
July 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shape and texture, lovely tones too. Such a sad time for you Rob, look after yourself.
July 20th, 2022  
