Photo 2008
Found on a walk..
For the final June words item - "twisted"
Not much into walking now without my little white girl to keep me company.
May take a break for a month or two......
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
june22words
Shutterbug
ace
That’s beautiful and unusual for the word. So sorry for your loss.
July 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shape and texture, lovely tones too. Such a sad time for you Rob, look after yourself.
July 20th, 2022
