Two men, two birds - all just chilling... by robz
Photo 2021

Two men, two birds - all just chilling...

A peaceful spot - no need to hurry.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Very reflective!
April 14th, 2023  
