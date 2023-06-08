Sign up
Photo 2075
Our skipper and our very talented engineer...
They were test running a new device that lets them skipper Odyssey from on top of the roof...
8th June 2023
8th Jun 23
4
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3120
photos
91
followers
55
following
568% complete
568% complete
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
16th May 2023 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oztrip
Renee Salamon
ace
Amazing technology we have access to
June 20th, 2023
haskar
ace
It sounds interesting. Lovely pov.
June 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Awesome perspective and capture.
June 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Impressive and a great pic!
June 20th, 2023
