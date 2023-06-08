Previous
Our skipper and our very talented engineer... by robz
Photo 2075

Our skipper and our very talented engineer...

They were test running a new device that lets them skipper Odyssey from on top of the roof...
8th June 2023 8th Jun 23

Rob Z

Renee Salamon ace
Amazing technology we have access to
June 20th, 2023  
haskar ace
It sounds interesting. Lovely pov.
June 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Awesome perspective and capture.
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Impressive and a great pic!
June 20th, 2023  
