Previous
Photo 2079
A nesting Red Capped Plover...
She was so very well camouflaged that 16 people had walked by before someone noticed her.... So quickly settled back down onto her egg.
12th June 2023
12th Jun 23
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
17th May 2023 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oztrip
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured!
June 23rd, 2023
