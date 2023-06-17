Previous
Yep - a giant bonfire on a nearby beach.. by robz
Photo 2082

Yep - a giant bonfire on a nearby beach..

With the added interest of eyes being spotted in the water behind the dinghy when we were ready to leave...
17th June 2023 17th Jun 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Call me Joe ace
👌⭐️👌
June 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A great capture of it too!
June 27th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
looks warm - we have a fire ban here in Ontario, Canada :(
June 28th, 2023  
