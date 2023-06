Aboriginal Art...

Land on a sandy beach, climb to a cave or rocky outcrop, admire wonderful aboriginal artworks spanning a time frame of 40,000 years.

The oldest art we saw was the simple pattern of dots shown in the middle of the collage, underneath the beach.

All of the art we saw on our various activities was on protected, aboriginal land and we were happy to pay the traditional owners, who were kind enough to allow us to visit these sites.