Looking down .... by robz
Looking down ....

at the people who had clambered down the track and then climbed down the ladder - to then wade through the water to an Amphitheatre just out of sight at the top of the image....
This was one end of Joffre Gorge.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Rob Z

4rky ace
That's a pretty spectacular bird's eye view!
July 28th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot 👍😊
July 28th, 2023  
