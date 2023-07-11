Sign up
Previous
Photo 2108
Looking down ....
at the people who had clambered down the track and then climbed down the ladder - to then wade through the water to an Amphitheatre just out of sight at the top of the image....
This was one end of Joffre Gorge.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
2
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3153
photos
92
followers
53
following
577% complete
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
14th June 2023 2:01pm
oztrip
4rky
ace
That's a pretty spectacular bird's eye view!
July 28th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot 👍😊
July 28th, 2023
