Previous
Back to the coast.... by robz
Photo 2111

Back to the coast....

Beautiful blues at Exmouth.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour tones and open beach scene.
August 1st, 2023  
Wylie ace
just gorgeous colours. Did you swim with the whale sharks?
August 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
August 1st, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@pusspup Hi Wylie - I would have loved to but I'm not a terribly strong swimmer. Errol swims like a fish but his eyesight's not so good. As it turned out we didn't have to decide as the weather was too variable anyway. Cheers Rob
August 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and blues, love the clouds too.
August 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise