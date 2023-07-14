Sign up
Previous
Photo 2111
Back to the coast....
Beautiful blues at Exmouth.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
5
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3156
photos
92
followers
53
following
578% complete
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
17th June 2023 1:15pm
Tags
oztrip
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colour tones and open beach scene.
August 1st, 2023
Wylie
ace
just gorgeous colours. Did you swim with the whale sharks?
August 1st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
August 1st, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@pusspup
Hi Wylie - I would have loved to but I'm not a terribly strong swimmer. Errol swims like a fish but his eyesight's not so good. As it turned out we didn't have to decide as the weather was too variable anyway. Cheers Rob
August 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and blues, love the clouds too.
August 1st, 2023
