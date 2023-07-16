Previous
Historic lighthouse and WW11 gun emplacement at Exmouth. by robz
Historic lighthouse and WW11 gun emplacement at Exmouth.

Fascinating stories associated with both of them...
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
578% complete

Corinne C ace
Great composition
August 2nd, 2023  
