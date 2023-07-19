Previous
And an incredible sunrise... by robz
And an incredible sunrise...

Monkey Mia is situated on the end of a peninsular - you can catch both a sunset in the arvo and a sunrise in the morning. Pretty special.. :)
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Rob Z

JackieR ace
Beautiful!! Done both therend it's fabulous
August 6th, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
Stunning!
August 6th, 2023  
