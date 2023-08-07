Sign up
Previous
Photo 2134
The city of Perth WA.
A beautiful, very livable city. :)
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3179
photos
96
followers
60
following
584% complete
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
1st July 2023 5:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
oztrip
Suzanne
ace
Good shot of Perth. It is a very easy city
August 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 30th, 2023
