The city of Perth WA. by robz
The city of Perth WA.

A beautiful, very livable city. :)
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Good shot of Perth. It is a very easy city
August 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 30th, 2023  
