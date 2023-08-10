Previous
The Bell Tower.. by robz
The Bell Tower..

Again, the old and the new. A super modern bell tower to house an historic peal of bells, originally from the church of St Martin-in-the-Fields.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Carole Sandford ace
What a great capture! Love the light behind the glass.
September 5th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great composition Rob. How long are you in Perth for?
September 5th, 2023  
