Overall impression of one section of Jewel Cave by robz
Overall impression of one section of Jewel Cave

And the last photo - I promise. It was pretty mind boggling though.... :)
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C
Fascinating capture!
September 10th, 2023  
Shutterbug
That is a jewel.
September 10th, 2023  
