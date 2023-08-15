Sign up
Photo 2142
Overall impression of one section of Jewel Cave
And the last photo - I promise. It was pretty mind boggling though.... :)
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
7th July 2023 3:17pm
Tags
oztrip
Corinne C
ace
Fascinating capture!
September 10th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
That is a jewel.
September 10th, 2023
