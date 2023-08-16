Previous
Giant Tingle Tree.. by robz
Photo 2143

Giant Tingle Tree..

Protected in a NP in WA these days - in the old days we once drove right up to this tree and parked our car inside it - sheer stupidity and environmental vandalism! Older, and hopefully wiser now.... :)
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Thinking has changed although they still drive cars onto the beach in WA and there's a guide to how to do it: https://exploreparks.dbca.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-12/Code%20Off%20Road%20brochure.pdf
September 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, this is impressive!
September 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What an incredible tree.
September 12th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Amazing shot!
September 12th, 2023  
