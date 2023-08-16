Sign up
Photo 2143
Giant Tingle Tree..
Protected in a NP in WA these days - in the old days we once drove right up to this tree and parked our car inside it - sheer stupidity and environmental vandalism! Older, and hopefully wiser now.... :)
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
4
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3188
photos
96
followers
60
following
587% complete
View this month »
2143
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
9th July 2023 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oztrip
Suzanne
ace
Thinking has changed although they still drive cars onto the beach in WA and there's a guide to how to do it:
https://exploreparks.dbca.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-12/Code%20Off%20Road%20brochure.pdf
September 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow, this is impressive!
September 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What an incredible tree.
September 12th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Amazing shot!
September 12th, 2023
