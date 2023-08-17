Previous
More big trees - and tiny people! by robz
More big trees - and tiny people!

The Tree Top Walk near Walpole - it's a wee bit scary!
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
A spectacular view!
September 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Not sure I’d want to be on that bridge, it’s a loonngggg way down!
September 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I'd say very scary - nice capture
September 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
September 13th, 2023  
