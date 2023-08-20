Previous
Esperance.. by robz
Esperance..

So many gorgeous beaches, rocky headlands, blue waters and national parks.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Krista Marson ace
looks like a walrus
September 18th, 2023  
Annie D ace
What a great rock and gorgeous blue
September 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, what a wonderful tock formation.
September 18th, 2023  
