It's got the lot....

Wonderful flora, magical white beaches, blue waters, and as many stunning hiking paths as you could ever want! Beautiful Esperance.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
A beautiful place! with turquoise waters!
September 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
That looks magnificent
September 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I just Googled Esperance and it looks incredible! That pink lake.... stunning bay and coastline....whistling rock.....take me there now!!
September 21st, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@casablanca Yep Casablanca - you would love it here! Even whistling rock was amazing! Maybe we can entice you over here when you've got your house all organized? :)
September 21st, 2023  
Annie D ace
Such a beautiful scene and the colours are wonderful
September 21st, 2023  
