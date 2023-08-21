Sign up
Photo 2149
It's got the lot....
Wonderful flora, magical white beaches, blue waters, and as many stunning hiking paths as you could ever want! Beautiful Esperance.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
15th July 2023 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oztrip
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful place! with turquoise waters!
September 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
That looks magnificent
September 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I just Googled Esperance and it looks incredible! That pink lake.... stunning bay and coastline....whistling rock.....take me there now!!
September 21st, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@casablanca
Yep Casablanca - you would love it here! Even whistling rock was amazing! Maybe we can entice you over here when you've got your house all organized? :)
September 21st, 2023
Annie D
ace
Such a beautiful scene and the colours are wonderful
September 21st, 2023
