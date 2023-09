The longest golf course in the world...

Drive for a long time, pull up at a roadhouse, get your clubs out and play the next hole.

Spread across two states and two time zones, the 18 hole par 72 golf course spans 1365km, with one hole in each town or roadhouse along the Eyre Highway from Ceduna to Kalgoorlie.

Each hole is different. I've compressed this one to show you the parking area, the tee and the hole. Lots of trees and bush - easy to lose a lot of balls!!!