Photo 2152
Strange colours but true...
Driving across the Nullabor. One section has the longest straight road in Australia - 146km without a bend!
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
oztrip
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 22nd, 2023
