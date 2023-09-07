Previous
On our way to win a fortune, or not..... by robz
Photo 2166

On our way to win a fortune, or not.....

And it took a while to get there - this was the wonderful subway entry to the back of the casino. Quite something!!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful entrance, well spotted. Did you win a fortune? fav
October 13th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
@onewing LOL - no! but we had a good time anyway. The Casino seemed a bit different to the East Coast ones - somehow, not as obviously aimed at making as much money as possible from people who can't help themselves.
October 13th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Wow, this is amazing! awesome shapes, lighting, everything!
October 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
A magical capture Rob, what a stunning sight and wonderful light!
October 13th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Isn't it pretty
October 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise