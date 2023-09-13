The Cube, Salvadore Dali Sculptures and Charles Billich Artworks.
The details of the $15 million dollar, multi-level Cube and its amazing Salvador Dali Exhibition:
According to the website https://indaily.com.au/news/sponsored-content/2019/07/05/surreal-success-for-dali-at-darenberg-cube/ :
The imposing multi-million dollar Salvador Dali “Nobility of Time” sculpture greets visitors to the Cube at the D'arenberg Winery. Inside the Cube is, on one floor, an exhibition of 23 Salvador Dali bronze sculptures and graphic artworks.
The Dali Sculpture Collection came about when gallerist Benjamin Levi suggested to Dali in the 1970s that he consider making an entire collection of bronze artworks based on his most iconic imagery.
There are 29 designs in the collection that range in size from monumental to museum size and smaller pieces more suited to private collectors.
Dali thrived on controversy and he did some things which really upset the art establishment. Instead of producing editions of 8 to 30 of each sculpture, at very elitist prices, Dali authorized editions of 350 which could be sold at accessible prices, it was all about “inclusion” and not “exclusion.
A few of the sculptures are sold out and others are approaching the 300 mark. It is a simple formula which is based on demand and limited quantity, as the edition reduces in number the selling price increases and once the limit is reached the moulds are broken so no more can be made.