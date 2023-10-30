Previous
Not your normal highrise... by robz
Not your normal highrise...

On the beachfront at Karrawa on the Gold Coast. Built by a Chinese company - with lots of imagination. Three towers in a very interesting complex. They've become a bit of an icon in a very short time.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Renee Salamon ace
Fantastic pov
November 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 25th, 2023  
