Previous
Photo 2219
Not your normal highrise...
On the beachfront at Karrawa on the Gold Coast. Built by a Chinese company - with lots of imagination. Three towers in a very interesting complex. They've become a bit of an icon in a very short time.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
2
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
14th September 2023 10:40am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Fantastic pov
November 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 25th, 2023
