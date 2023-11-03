Previous
A more usual GC beach.... by robz
A more usual GC beach....

with red and yellow flags showing people where to swim safely and life guards on duty....
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Great beach but good to see it with less people.
November 27th, 2023  
Wylie ace
lovely summer shot
November 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
More summery than it is here at present!
November 27th, 2023  
Brian ace
Oh to see this in Melbourne in summer. Lovely shot
November 27th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
The swimmers all seem to be staying between the flags too. Not everyone pays attention at Fingal Bay.
November 27th, 2023  
