Previous
Photo 2223
A more usual GC beach....
with red and yellow flags showing people where to swim safely and life guards on duty....
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2223
Views
16
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
14th September 2023 11:34am
Susan Wakely
Great beach but good to see it with less people.
November 27th, 2023
Wylie
lovely summer shot
November 27th, 2023
Suzanne
More summery than it is here at present!
November 27th, 2023
Brian
Oh to see this in Melbourne in summer. Lovely shot
November 27th, 2023
John Falconer
Great shot.
November 27th, 2023
Babs
The swimmers all seem to be staying between the flags too. Not everyone pays attention at Fingal Bay.
November 27th, 2023
