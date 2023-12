Errol's worst night...

I found the folder with IR photos from our trip. There weren't many as the camera is a bit bulky to carry and I'm not real good at using it.... This was the one night that we had to sleep in our car - Errol hated it! The other people shown in their camper had it easy!

This was taken at Mimbi Caves - a fabulous spot owned by the original aboriginal custodians. They will kindly take you for a guided explore of the most remarkable caves with hidden springs and swimming holes.