Previous
Photo 2244
Scotch Thistle..
Mean and nasty, even when dead....
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3295
photos
108
followers
85
following
614% complete
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
19th October 2023 10:06am
Beverley
ace
Fascinating to see, great close up
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful close up! They appear rustic but at a closer look they are rather elegant.
December 10th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great close up!
December 10th, 2023
