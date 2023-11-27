Previous
Revamped Flannel Flowers...

I am a huge fan of Haskar's beautiful images. He commented "I prefer the one on the left. I would just reduce its exposure, excluding the first flower." I wasn't quite sure how much of the first flower to remove , but I was really pleased with the end result. It made me realize how many of my images are actually over exposed. So thank you so much Haskar! And a big thank you again to everybody who suggested which of the two previous versions they preferred. That made me realize that one object can become many different images. Cheers Rob
Rob Z

Thanks Haskar @haskar for your suggestion. It gave me a lot to think about! :)
December 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
December 11th, 2023  
Beverley
To zoom in and discover the detail of this flower is wonderful, new flower to me.
December 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Photography is subjective, so influenced by personal feelings, tastes & opinions. We all like different things. I do like your new edit but equally I liked your left hand original. 😊
December 11th, 2023  
