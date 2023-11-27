Revamped Flannel Flowers...

I am a huge fan of Haskar's beautiful images. He commented "I prefer the one on the left. I would just reduce its exposure, excluding the first flower." I wasn't quite sure how much of the first flower to remove , but I was really pleased with the end result. It made me realize how many of my images are actually over exposed. So thank you so much Haskar! And a big thank you again to everybody who suggested which of the two previous versions they preferred. That made me realize that one object can become many different images. Cheers Rob