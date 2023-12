Water-colour memories - old and new...

The top image shows the beach I grew up owning, as in " Let's go to the beach..."

The bottom image shows the same beach - now owned by a whole cohort of local students. They celebrated their last day of school by meeting at my beach and making a rush into the sea - all still dressed in their school uniforms... No doubt, when they have their first reunion the conversation will start with "remember when we...."