Water on the rock... by robz
We haven't seen this for quite a while. It is bit of a double-edged sight - pleasure at the rain needed so badly, sadness at our Zoe no longer being with us to enjoy her customary drink...
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Lesley ace
Lovely photo, and hopefully lovely memories
December 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Both a happy and sad place. You must miss your beautiful dog Zoe so much. Our youngest daughter was called Zoe and she died almost 11 years ago age 36.
December 18th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
It's good that you have those good memories as well as the sad.
December 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Good to look back with happy memories.
December 18th, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2023  
