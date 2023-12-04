Sign up
Previous
Photo 2254
Water on the rock...
We haven't seen this for quite a while. It is bit of a double-edged sight - pleasure at the rain needed so badly, sadness at our Zoe no longer being with us to enjoy her customary drink...
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
6
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3305
photos
110
followers
86
following
617% complete
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
30th November 2023 5:49pm
Lesley
ace
Lovely photo, and hopefully lovely memories
December 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
Both a happy and sad place. You must miss your beautiful dog Zoe so much. Our youngest daughter was called Zoe and she died almost 11 years ago age 36.
December 18th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
It's good that you have those good memories as well as the sad.
December 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to look back with happy memories.
December 18th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2023
