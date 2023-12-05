Sign up
Photo 2255
An alternate view of the water on the rock..
From a different POV..
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 18th, 2023
Wendy Stout
Great picture
December 18th, 2023
Babs
Well spotted, love it.
December 18th, 2023
