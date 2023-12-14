Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2263
B&W for lines and shapes...
Brisbane from a distance. Lots of lovely lines and shapes and contrasts.
Just filling a lot of gaps and playing with camera settings. :)
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
1
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3316
photos
108
followers
86
following
620% complete
View this month »
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
13th December 2023 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Buildings always look good in black and white don't they. Love it. fav.
December 28th, 2023
