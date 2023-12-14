Previous
Photo 2263

B&W for lines and shapes...

Brisbane from a distance. Lots of lovely lines and shapes and contrasts.
Just filling a lot of gaps and playing with camera settings. :)
14th December 2023

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs ace
Buildings always look good in black and white don't they. Love it. fav.
December 28th, 2023  
