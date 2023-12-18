Previous
The Brown Snake aka The Brisbane river.. by robz
The Brown Snake aka The Brisbane river..

Affectionately named by locals in honour of the way it snakes and curves through our capital city. In days gone by it was also quite brown in colour, but these days is is much cleaner...
Taken using the Miniature setting - I quite liked it.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
