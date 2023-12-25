Previous
All a bit weird.... by robz
Photo 2275

All a bit weird....

This is a small part of a large group of ants - some winged and some normal. The "normal" ones seemed to be tending the winged ones.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs
Fascinating to watch I am sure. Maybe they are on the move due to rains and need to fly off to pastures new. The winged ones are possibly queens and the others the workers who are attending them.
January 5th, 2024  
JackieR
You've had a flying ant day!!!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/53395372
January 5th, 2024  
Diana
What a great find and shot, I have never seen anything like this before.
January 5th, 2024  
