Photo 2275
All a bit weird....
This is a small part of a large group of ants - some winged and some normal. The "normal" ones seemed to be tending the winged ones.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
3
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3335
photos
112
followers
90
following
625% complete
View this month »
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
27th December 2023 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Fascinating to watch I am sure. Maybe they are on the move due to rains and need to fly off to pastures new. The winged ones are possibly queens and the others the workers who are attending them.
January 5th, 2024
JackieR
ace
You've had a flying ant day!!!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/53395372
January 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a great find and shot, I have never seen anything like this before.
January 5th, 2024
https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/53395372