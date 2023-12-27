Previous
Small town rather than big city.. by robz
Photo 2277

Small town rather than big city..

St Mary's in Warwick.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs ace
Oh wow Rob this looks amazing fav
January 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@onewing Thanks so much Babs. I don't usually worry too much about favs, but I was interested that you mentioned that but it didn't show up on the numbers for the image. I have occasionally wondered about time differences, algorithms etc and how they function on the site. It all sometimes seems a bit random. Anyway - thanks for your kind comment on this. It seems that the IR camera ( which I don't really know how to use very well!) does buildings quite well... Cheers Rob
January 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
Sorry. I looked at this on my tablet and it looked as though it had registered as fav but now I see it on my computer it clearly doesn't show. I have rectified it now.
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
