Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2277
Small town rather than big city..
St Mary's in Warwick.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3339
photos
112
followers
90
following
626% complete
View this month »
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
4th December 2023 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Oh wow Rob this looks amazing fav
January 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@onewing
Thanks so much Babs. I don't usually worry too much about favs, but I was interested that you mentioned that but it didn't show up on the numbers for the image. I have occasionally wondered about time differences, algorithms etc and how they function on the site. It all sometimes seems a bit random. Anyway - thanks for your kind comment on this. It seems that the IR camera ( which I don't really know how to use very well!) does buildings quite well... Cheers Rob
January 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
Sorry. I looked at this on my tablet and it looked as though it had registered as fav but now I see it on my computer it clearly doesn't show. I have rectified it now.
January 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close