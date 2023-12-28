A Christmas to remember...

A lovely, family day – followed by a horrific, terrifying night! At about midnight an incredibly damaging storm roared in over the Gold Coast. It was never-ending noise and pelting rain and crashing sounds and continual lightning for over 30 minutes. In the morning the Gold Coast awoke to a different world. 120,000 houses without any power, over 1000 powerlines down, dozens of power poles snapped and blown over, hundreds of full-size gums destroyed and smashed down, houses with no roofs, smashed windows and roads impassable. After 2 days power had been restored to approx. 40,000 homes. But the Telstra repeater stations still had no power and their batteries were dying, so phone and internet access disappeared. People were buying ice, where they could get it. Camping gear and generators were being used. Chain saws could be heard in nearly every street. Some areas were warned that power my not be restored until Sunday….

Our house was Ok but a magnificent, ancient grey gum, with a trunk diameter of over two metres, was destroyed and smashed down onto our rain forest, fences and entry road. The entire canopy was twisted and ripped from the top of the tree. On the photo you can see one stripped branch still pointing towards the sky. It was so depressing to see – the worst thing was thinking of all the lost nesting sites for possums, cockatoos, crows, ducks, kookaburras etc.

Our son lives in a suburb with a very large koala population. His property, pool and fences were smashed by 4 huge gum trees - one from each neighbour with two from one neighbour. Any standing trees were stripped of leaves. He could not get into or out of his house. This situation is repeated throughout that suburb. The humans will recover, but the koalas probably will not….

We had our power restored last night. We have some very slow internet access. But we have been very lucky. Aside from the loss of the one magnificent tree we have had remarkably little damage with just a few trees down on the higher ridges. We also have a secondary driveway so we can still get into and out of our house. The cleanup of the huge pile of trunks will have to wait until mid-January. There is no-one available until that date. It will be a sad reminder until then…

P.S. I will probably have enough internet access to view your images, but it's possible I may not be able to comment on them. I hope you all have a lovely Christmas break and that 2024 will be a good year for for. Best wishes Rob



