Another purple cutie... by robz
Another purple cutie...

A Fringed Lily - approx 2 cm across at it's widest point.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Really great close-up.
January 31st, 2024  
