It looked interesting to try... by robz
It looked interesting to try...

And it was fun - with sooo many possibilities!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Fascinating. You did well with split tones. I don't find it an easy technique.
February 15th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Very nice.
February 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great series of shots
February 15th, 2024  
