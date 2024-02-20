Some more colour...

Previous
Outside, inside and in the distance. They always make sure the Pokies lure you with lots of colour... and flashing lights..... and sounds designed to excite.....
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Rob Z

Casablanca ace
Nice blend of blues. Did you win or resist? 😀
February 18th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I love the play of reflections especially on black. Nice to see some colour
February 18th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
I have no idea what that is but it looks cool.
February 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love it, well spotted.

The pokies don't lure me inside though.
February 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
February 18th, 2024  
