Previous
Photo 2332
Some more colour...
Outside, inside and in the distance. They always make sure the Pokies lure you with lots of colour... and flashing lights..... and sounds designed to excite.....
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
5
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3383
photos
121
followers
96
following
638% complete
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
Views
11
5
1
365
DSC-TX30
View Info
View All
Public
View
Casablanca
ace
Nice blend of blues. Did you win or resist? 😀
February 18th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I love the play of reflections especially on black. Nice to see some colour
February 18th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
I have no idea what that is but it looks cool.
February 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love it, well spotted.
The pokies don't lure me inside though.
February 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
February 18th, 2024
