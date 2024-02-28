Previous
Nothing delicate about this...

Patersonia (native iris) flowers are a wonderful bright purple and then they turn into this marvelously abstract-looking structure...
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
641% complete

Suzanne ace
And, at this stage, the lovely rust colours are beautiful as well.
February 26th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fascinating
February 26th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful capture of this stage
February 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice
Nice
February 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Interesting and lovely to see… lovely rusty colours
February 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great textures & love the colours.
February 26th, 2024  
