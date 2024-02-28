Sign up
Previous
Photo 2340
Nothing delicate about this...
Patersonia (native iris) flowers are a wonderful bright purple and then they turn into this marvelously abstract-looking structure...
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
6
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3391
photos
121
followers
96
following
641% complete
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Suzanne
ace
And, at this stage, the lovely rust colours are beautiful as well.
February 26th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Fascinating
February 26th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful capture of this stage
February 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 26th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Interesting and lovely to see… lovely rusty colours
February 26th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great textures & love the colours.
February 26th, 2024
