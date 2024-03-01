Previous
Not the season for ground orchids.. by robz
Not the season for ground orchids..

But there are lots of interesting grasses flowering and seeding. I don't know the identity of this one but we've only ever seen it up on the rocks....
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs ace
It does look unusual, a new one on me.
February 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice fluffy seed heads.
February 28th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
unusual
February 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks good Rob
February 28th, 2024  
