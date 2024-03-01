Sign up
Previous
Photo 2342
Not the season for ground orchids..
But there are lots of interesting grasses flowering and seeding. I don't know the identity of this one but we've only ever seen it up on the rocks....
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
4
1
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs
It does look unusual, a new one on me.
February 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Nice fluffy seed heads.
February 28th, 2024
Peter Dulis
unusual
February 28th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
looks good Rob
February 28th, 2024
