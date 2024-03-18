Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2359
Original and muted...
Maybe the brightness is better after all? Or, maybe the muted is more restful - more about the people than the water?
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3411
photos
121
followers
94
following
646% complete
View this month »
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Both are lovely! Tough to choose between them.
March 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I like the more colorful one but this is a personal choice. The composition is great with all the Vs
March 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Top one for me! I like the layers of blues and flash of green… wonderful!
March 16th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oooh very subtle processing and it's very effective
March 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Sometimes I like to brighten and other times mute. Either of these makes a good capture
March 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close