Previous
Photo 2381
Some extra lighting....
What more could you want - an umbrella if it's too hot or too wet, and some lights if it's too dark...
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3434
photos
126
followers
105
following
652% complete
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
30th March 2024 1:01pm
Phil Howcroft
ace
big bold mono Rob
April 7th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍
April 7th, 2024
