Photo 2405
It seemed like a good idea....
Try the micro/macro setting on a rock. This rock was the obvious choice with its nice colors. Not as easy as it seemed - flaws were magnified, shimmer was dimished!
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Judith Johnson
ace
It still looks really interesting, I love the colours
May 2nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Results in a fabulous image.
May 2nd, 2024
