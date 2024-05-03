Previous
It seemed like a good idea.... by robz
It seemed like a good idea....

Try the micro/macro setting on a rock. This rock was the obvious choice with its nice colors. Not as easy as it seemed - flaws were magnified, shimmer was dimished!
Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Judith Johnson ace
It still looks really interesting, I love the colours
May 2nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Results in a fabulous image.
May 2nd, 2024  
