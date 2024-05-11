Previous
Two of my favorite people leading the way .... by robz
Two of my favorite people leading the way ....

Which suits me fine - wandering along with the little camera and stopping whenever something looks interesting.. :)
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
How funny Rob, not the photo but your comment about being at the back. I always try and walk at the back as then I am not slowing the pace by stopping 'whenever something looks interesting'! Lovely shot
May 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks a great place to stroll especially if with your favourite people.
May 10th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
May 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
I'm always behind when we are out walking , always the case when a photographer in the party
May 10th, 2024  
Denise Wood
Obviously a definite trait of all photographers :)
May 10th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely place for a walk
May 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 10th, 2024  
