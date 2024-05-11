Sign up
Previous
Photo 2413
Two of my favorite people leading the way ....
Which suits me fine - wandering along with the little camera and stopping whenever something looks interesting.. :)
11th May 2024
11th May 24
7
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3467
photos
129
followers
103
following
661% complete
View this month »
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
How funny Rob, not the photo but your comment about being at the back. I always try and walk at the back as then I am not slowing the pace by stopping 'whenever something looks interesting'! Lovely shot
May 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a great place to stroll especially if with your favourite people.
May 10th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
May 10th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
I'm always behind when we are out walking , always the case when a photographer in the party
May 10th, 2024
Denise Wood
Obviously a definite trait of all photographers :)
May 10th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
What a lovely place for a walk
May 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
May 10th, 2024
