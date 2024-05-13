Sign up
Previous
Photo 2415
Still walking...
But we've reached the Story Bridge - one of the first bridges in Brisbane - build in the same style and by the same company that built the iconic Sydney Harbour bridge...
13th May 2024
13th May 24
12
5
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Ann H. LeFevre
I really love the strong leading line created by all the railings and walkway. Great candid!
May 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
May 12th, 2024
Peter Dulis
Nice pov
May 12th, 2024
Corinne C
Great shot
May 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
looks great in mono
May 12th, 2024
Judith Johnson
A great structure
May 12th, 2024
gloria jones
Great study of lines, nice comp
May 12th, 2024
Junan Heath
Wonderful pov!
May 12th, 2024
Mags
Looks great in b&w!
May 12th, 2024
Babs
Still following.
May 12th, 2024
Larry Steager
Love being along on your walk.
May 12th, 2024
Islandgirl
Great candid!
May 12th, 2024
